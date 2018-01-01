Steve Guttenberg promises new Police Academy movie is coming

Steve Guttenberg has promised a new Police Academy movie is in the works.

The actor starred as Carey Mahoney, a repeat offender who was forced to join a police academy as punishment, in the 1984 comedy, and reprised the role in three more films in the franchise.

Mission to Moscow, the seventh and final instalment in the series to date, was released in 1994, but Guttenberg has now indicated that another movie is going to be made.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked him to make a Police Academy movie in London, he responded on Monday (03Sep18), "Adam, the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied!"

Plans for an eighth Police Academy film were first floated in 2003 when original producer Paul Maslansky commented in an interview that he felt it was "time to start again".

Since then, a concept for a film was shelved in 2006, and again in 2012, shortly after executives for New Line Cinema confirmed that Tosh.0 director Scott Zabielski was to direct the flick, with The Break-Up writer Jeremy Garelick onboard to rewrite the script.

In 2014, it was reported that Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key were in talks with bosses at New Line Cinema to potentially produce the film - though that idea has seemingly fizzled out too.

While Maslansky has remained tight-lipped about his idea for another movie, in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 he shared that he was looking to cast fresh comedic talent.

"It's going to be very worthwhile to the people who remember it and to those who saw it on TV," he said. "It's going to be a new class. We hope to discover new talent and season it with great comedians. It'll be anything but another movie with a numeral next to it. And we'll most probably retain the wonderful musical theme."

The original Police Academy, directed by Hugh Wilson and also starring Kim Cattrall and G.W. Bailey, grossed approximately $146 million (£113 million) worldwide.