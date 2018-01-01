Anthony Anderson will not be charged over assault allegations

Actor Anthony Anderson will not be charged following a police investigation into allegations he assaulted a woman who catered an event for him.

The alleged victim filed a report against the star earlier this year (18), claiming he assaulted her during a meeting about future business opportunities in 2017. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed the investigation in July (18), but now it has been revealed the Black-ish star will not face any further legal action.

According to TMZ, the unnamed woman did not co-operate with the authorities and there was not enough evidence to press on with an investigation.

A spokesperson says, "The reporting party has declined to be interviewed by the investigating officer."

Anderson has always maintained his innocence and his representative told The Blast last month (Jul18), "It's unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false.

"The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim."

Cases against fired House of Cards star Kevin Spacey and veteran action man Steven Seagal have also been tossed by Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her staff.

They ruled the statute of limitations had run out on reported incidents that allegedly took place over two decades ago, in 1992 and 1993, and therefore have decided not to pursue assault charges against the stars.

The investigations were carried out by a new task force created by Lacey to crackdown on reports of misconduct and assault in Hollywood.