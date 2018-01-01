Ashlee Simpson: 'The world hated me after Saturday Night Live drama'

Ashlee Simpson felt sure the world hated her after she was caught lip syncing on Saturday Night Live in 2004.

The singer was left red-faced when a song she had already performed on the show started playing again, making it clear she was not performing live.

The embarrassing moment grabbed the headlines for days after the show, and now, in a sneak peek clip from the premiere of her new reality series, ASHLEE + EVAN, the 33 year old admits the whole drama was a nightmare.

"S**t happened, and it was like, boom... and the world hated me for this SNL moment I had," she recalls.

"For me, it the was the most humbling experience of my life. The whole world thinks everything that you just put your heart and soul into writing is a joke - and that sucked."

But she refused to let her awkward SNL appearance define her and went on to record a string of other hits.

"I went back in, I made a second record, it was number one, and I made a third record," she smiles. "I toured all of these amphitheatres and I don’t think the world knows that I got to that place."

Ashlee's new reality show with her husband Evan Ross debuts in America on Sunday (09Sep18).

Meanwhile, Ashlee and Evan are set to release their debut single, I Do, on Friday (07Sep18). It will also be the first new music from Simpson in over a decade.

The couple wrote the track with Earth, Wind & Fire bassist Verdine White.

"Music was always one of the things that connected us from the beginning," Evan and Ashlee state. "We liked our voices together, and as time went on, we thought it was something that we wanted to share. I Do is our commitment to our music and each other."

The track will be featured during the first episode of the pair's E! reality show.