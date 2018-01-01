Piper Perabo arrested during protest

Actress Piper Perabo has been arrested for civil disobedience while protesting at U.S Supreme Court judge nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing.

The Coyote Ugly star shared video of herself and other protesters being escorted out of the event in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (04Sep18).

In the footage, she can also be heard shouting, "Be a hero", and, "Please vote no", to lawmakers who will decide if U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee will become the next Supreme Court Justice.

"I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings," she wrote on Twitter. "Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can't be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away."

It is unclear if Perabo was taken into custody or charged, but there were over 30 other protesters arrested.

Perabo's arrest came hours after a group of women arrived at the hearing dressed in costumes resembling those from hit show The Handmaid's Tale, which centres on a dystopian world where women no longer have rights. The protest was set up by organisers at liberal advocacy group Demand Justice

"Brett Kavanaugh is an extremist ideologue who, if confirmed to the Supreme Court, will take away women's basic rights," a statement from the group reads. "Right now in America, far too many women of color cannot access safe, affordable healthcare and the ability to decide whether, when and how to raise thriving families is out of reach.

"Brett Kavanaugh will take this already harsh reality and make it worse."