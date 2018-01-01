John Boyega to executive produce fantasy horror A Spriggan

John Boyega is expanding his talents behind the camera by executive producing fantasy horror A Spriggan.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor will produce the film under his Upper Room Productions company, according to Deadline.

Keir Burrows is directing the movie, which will centre on a widowed mother who returns to her father's hotel and discovers something sinister is haunting the place.

"I'm really excited to be joining A Spriggan and the team behind it," Boyega says. "In my producing projects, I'm looking for filmmaker-driven, world-building, cinematic pieces, and have found in Josephine Rose another producer who shares that creative vision and commercial ambition.

"We're looking forward to working with Keir Burrows to explore the monsters of real-life through a dark, twisted, fairytale world of the Spriggan."

The project is currently casting and a production date has not been revealed.

Boyega previously produced Pacific Rim: Uprising and the actor opened up about taking on more production projects earlier this year (18), insisting he is more interested in that role more than ever now.

"If I could produce every single film I'm in, I would," he told Variety in March. "I love it. I love it.

"Being a producer has been fantastic. It's something I'd studied for and I wanted to be part of. There was a whole process I'd never seen from that perspective. There were loads of things I was involved in, in terms of choices for the movie. It was surprising to see how much goes into the development of a movie of this scale."