Goldie supports Idris Elba as 'multicultural' James Bond

Goldie has backed his fellow DJ and actor Idris Elba as the next James Bond.

The drum and bass star, who played a Bond baddie opposite Pierce Brosnan in The World is Not Enough, tells WENN he would love to see the Thor star play the superspy - if he fits the plot and locations.

"I'd love to see him do it, but if you head to Russia and see a black guy in a casino, he's gonna stick out a bit isn't he?" the 52-year-old said at the AIM Independent Music Awards in London. "It's obvious who the spy is."

Goldie, real name Clifford Joseph Price, described the actor as "the absolute don", and added he could be right for the role providing it's set somewhere outside Europe.

"Anything's possible," the Angel hitmaker added. "Maybe they could set it (film) in Zanzibar."

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is signed on for one more film, which was to be directed by Danny Boyle until he exited the project due to "creative differences" with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson last month (Aug18).

According to U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph sources, a dispute over the casting of a relatively unknown Polish actor, Tomasz Kot, as the film's Russian villain, and the movie's script was behind the Trainspotting filmmaker's departure.

Elba recently played down chatter about his credentials for 007, telling Britain's Daily Express newspaper he didn't think the world was ready for a black Bond.

"I think, in England, we've reached that stage because culturally we're a lot more diverse, but the rest of the world is not like that, and I think there's a real sort of, 'Oh he's black - can he do it 'cause he's black?'" he said.