Sharon Osbourne: 'I'm very sad about son's divorce'

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence about son Jack's shock separation from his wife, revealing she is "very sad" about his divorce from Lisa Stelly.

The 32-year-old TV personality and his former spouse finalised their divorce last month (Aug18), after arguing about their assets over the summer, and now Sharon, 65, has opened up about the split, revealing the former couple simply couldn't work out its differences.

"I'm very, very sad," Sharon told shock jock Howard Stern on his radio show on Tuesday (04Sep18). "She's (Stelly) a good girl. And the thing is it just didn't work. They love each other (but) they can't live with each other."

Lisa, who is mum to Jack's three young daughters Minnie, Pearl, and Andy, filed for divorce from her former husband in May (18), just weeks after the pair separated.

The couple announced the break-up in a statement, which read: "Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on.

"So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.

"What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have three wonderful children who we cherish more than anything.

"We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends."

Jack and Lisa signed off on their divorced in August, with Osbourne reportedly agreeing to pay Lisa a sizeable cash settlement and "significant child support".