Daniel Craig to star in murder mystery Knives Out

Daniel Craig has signed on to headline upcoming murder mystery Knives Out.

The Skyfall actor will portray a detective assigned to solve a crime in the new film, which Star Wars: The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson will direct from his own script.

According to Deadline, Johnson has been working on the story in recent months but knew he had to take advantage of a gap in Craig's schedule in November (18), as he has a break then due to a shake-up of his calendar on Bond 25 following the recent departure of director Danny Boyle from the project.

"I have been a huge fan and always wanted to work with him and as I worked on the script, trying to get it right, Ram (Bergman, producer) and I were wringing our hands over who could be the detective," Johnson told the film publication. "Then, serendipitously, we heard Daniel might have a small window, and it worked out."

Johnson and longtime collaborator Bergman will finance Knives Out through an as-yet-unnamed production company, with an international distributor for the project yet to be confirmed.

Regarding the plot, the filmmaker has described the concept as a take on classic whodunnit tales like Agatha Christie's novels featuring eccentric detective Hercule Poirot.

"He's an actor of extraordinary range, and we are looking forward to the fun of finding that modern detective, and collaborating with Daniel on creating a new Poirot," gushed Johnson.

No other casting details have been announced. At present, Craig is focused on making Bond 25, the 25th James Bond film in the spy franchise. Bond producers are yet to hire a replacement director for Boyle, making it increasingly likely that the movie will not make its slated release date of October 2019.

Meanwhile, Looper director Johnson will make Knives Out before he helms another movie in the Star Wars universe.