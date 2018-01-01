Kristen Stewart promises her directorial debut will be 'unabashedly' open

Kristen Stewart promises to be "unabashedly open" with her feature directorial debut.

The actress, best known for playing Bella Swan in the Twilight film series, has been drawn to more mature roles in recent years, and landed parts in films including Still Alice and Personal Shopper - which some critics described as her best work to date.

Kristen turned director for the first time last year (17) with short film Come Swim, and during this year's Cannes Film Festival, she revealed that she was preparing to direct her first feature film titled The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of writer Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir.

Opening up about the project in an interview with Mastermind magazine, she pledged that she would show no restraint.

"There's nothing dirty about it, but I'm definitely going to be vulgar, and I'm definitely going to be completely unabashedly open about the fact that we're entirely sexual beings," the 28-year-old explained, emphasising how excited she is by the bisexual storyline. "Ambiguity is my favourite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure. And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don't allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought."

The Chronology of Water examines the effects of extreme grief on a young woman's developing sexuality, and has developed a cult following since it was published in 2011.

And Kristen gave readers an idea of what to expect in her adaptation by sharing her most memorable dialogue.

"My favourite line in this movie I'm currently writing is, 'I thought about Sienna Torres and her shoving her hand into my wide-open **** about as wide as a mouth saying motherf**ker,'" she said. "That's not something people would be comfortable hearing, up until right now, but I think it's the perfect time."