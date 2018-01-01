Avengers: Infinity War and The Walking Dead lead People's Choice Awards nominations

Superhero blockbusters including Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther will lead the way at the 2018 People's Choice Awards after landing nominations in several top categories.

The films will compete against Incredibles 2, Deadpool 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Fifty Shades Freed, Ready Player One, A Quiet Place, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, A Wrinkle in Time, Ocean's 8, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout for Movie of 2018, while Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan and Avengers: Infinity War's Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth will compete with the likes of Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Tom Cruise for the Male Movie Star of 2018 accolade.

Avengers: Infinity War's Scarlett Johansson will battle Bryce Dallas Howard, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Jennifer Lawrence, among others, for the Female Star honour.

The Walking Dead leads the TV nods and the zombie survival series is up against This Is Us, 13 Reasons Why, 9-1-1, America's Got Talent, Grey's Anatomy, Modern Family, Saturday Night Live, The Big Bang Theory, The Good Doctor, Will & Grace, and WWE Raw for the Show of 2018 prize, while co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus and This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown will face off against Riverdale's Cole Sprouse, Freddie Highmore, and Jim Parsons, among others, for Male TV Star of 2018.

Riverdale's Camila Mendes and The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss will fight for the Female TV Star trophy with the likes of Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo, The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira and Lauren Cohan, and The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco.

Meanwhile, Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, G-Eazy, JAY-Z, Keith Urban, Kendrick Lamar, Logic, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, and Thomas Rhett have received nods for the Male Artist of 2018 category, and Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B lead the list for Female Artist of 2018.

The ceremony, which will take place on 11 November (18), will feature 13 new categories, including Revival Show of 2018 and Game Changer of 2018.