Sacha Baron Cohen sued for defamation

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has been slapped with a $95 million (GBP73.6 million) defamation lawsuit by Roy Moore after pranking the U.S. politician on his new show, Who Is America?

The former Alabama Senate candidate and chief justice of the state's supreme court claims he was tricked into appearing on the programme after he was told he would be receiving an award for his support of Israel.

Instead, Cohen, who was disguised as Israeli counter-terrorist expert Colonel Erran Morad for the interview, used a gadget he called a "paedophile detector" to find out if Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct against underage girls while running for office last year (17), was guilty. When the contraption beeped, Moore ended the interview and stormed off.

The politician previously claimed that Baron Cohen’s character told him he worked for Yerushalayim TV, which he has since discovered does not exist, and in his suit he insists he would not have agreed to be interviewed had he known that the character was actually the British funnyman, nor would he have travelled to Washington, D.C. for the chat.

"This false and fraudulent portrayal and mocking of Judge Moore as a sex offender on national and international television, which was widely broadcast in this district on national television and worldwide, has severely harmed Judge Moore's reputation and caused him, Mrs. Moore, and his entire family severe emotional distress, as well as caused and will cause Plaintiffs financial damage (sic)," the lawsuit reads.

Moore signed a release to appear on the show, but he now claims it was obtained fraudulently.

He has also included bosses at Showtime and parent company CBS in the lawsuit. He is suing for fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and defamation.