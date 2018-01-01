Margot Robbie to play Holocaust victim in new Nazi hunter film

Margot Robbie is set to portray a Holocaust victim after playing slaughtered actress Sharon Tate.

The I, Tonya star is currently playing tragic Tate, who was murdered by members of Charles Manson's The Family cult, in Quentin Tarantino's new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and now she has signed on for another harrowing role.

She'll team up with Matthias Schoenaerts in World War Two thriller Ruin, according to Deadline.

Assassin's Creed and Macbeth director Justin Kurzel will oversee the project, based on Ryan and Matthew Firpo's script about a Holocaust survivor who teams up with an ex-Nazi captain to seek revenge on her captors, who killed thousands of her fellow Jews during the war.

The mismatched pair track down the surviving members of the captain's former Nazi death squad.

The film is slated to start shooting in Prague, Czech Republic in the spring (19).

Robbie has a busy period ahead of her - as well as shooting Tarantino's new late 1960s period drama, she will be on the promotion trail for her new film Mary Queen of Scots, in which she plays Elizabeth I opposite Saoirse Ronan.

The in-demand Australian star will also play Harley Quinn in a new untitled Birds of Prey film for Warner Bros.

Margot first played Batman villain the Joker's sidekick girlfriend in 2016's Suicide Squad, and many critics felt her performance was the best thing about director David Ayer's anti-hero movie.