Amber Heard's shelved London Fields movie finally set for release

Amber Heard's shelved drama London Fields will finally hit screens after a two-year legal battle between the actress, her director and producers.

The Matthew Cullen-directed movie was scheduled to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada in 2015, but the film was pulled ahead of a breach of contract lawsuit.

Cullen fired the first shot when he sued the producers, accusing them of tampering with the film without his permission.

In late 2016, the filmmakers responded by filing a $10 million (£7.1 million) lawsuit against Amber for alleged breach of contract, conspiring with the director, and for refusing to attend promotional appearances.

Amber later countersued producer Christopher Hanley and his wife Roberta, who wrote the movie adaptation, claiming they made a secret cut of the movie, which featured nude or sex scenes using a body double - a violation of her contract.

Hanley filed a motion in October (17) to force Amber to sit for a deposition, claiming she was given notice that she would need to do so seven months prior, but she repeatedly postponed or did not agree to a date to give her testimony under oath due to her busy filming schedule.

Hanley's production company bosses also wanted the federal court judge overseeing the case to hit the 31-year-old actress with $70,000 (£50,000) in sanctions for her alleged evasiveness.

But now it appears the parties have come to an arrangement and paperwork requesting the dismissal of the case was filed on Tuesday (04Sep18) in Santa Monica, California.

"We are thrilled that (author) Martin Amis' bold vision will finally be shared with audiences," Lynn Gibson, the administrator of rights holder Nicola Six Limited, tells Deadline.

London Fields is based on Amis' 1989 novel of the same name.

"Amber is happy to put this matter behind her," a representative for Heard tells the outlet. "She never should have been sued in the first place."

Now recut by Cullen, the film is scheduled for release on 26 October (18).