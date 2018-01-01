NEWS Cicely Tyson & Kathleen Kennedy to be honoured at 2018 Governors Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Cicely Tyson and Kathleen Kennedy are to receive honorary prizes at the 2018 Governors Awards.



The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted on Tuesday night (04Sep18) to present Honorary Awards to African-American acting legend Tyson, publicist Marvin Levy and Argentinian composer Lalo Schifrin as means of celebrating “exceptional contributions” to the entertainment industry.



In addition, producers Kennedy and Frank Marshall will receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, which features a bust of the motion picture executive, in honour of their “consistently high quality” work on feature films.



“Choosing the honourees for its awards each year is the happiest of all the Board of Governors’ work,” said Academy president John Bailey in a statement. “And this year, its selection of five iconic artists was made with universal acclaim by the Academy’s 54 spirited governors.”



The three Oscar statuettes and Thalberg Award will be presented to the recipients at the 10th Annual Governors Awards on 18 November in a ceremony held in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.



Raised in Harlem, Tyson began her career as a model and a theatre actress, appearing both on Broadway and Off-Broadway. The 93-year-old rose to fame following her role as Portia in The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter in 1968 and received an Academy Award nomination for her leading performance in 1972’s Sounder.



Kennedy will be the first woman to receive the Thalberg Award. In partnership with her husband Marshall, the pair has generated Best Picture nominations for movies such as The Sixth Sense, Seabiscuit, Munich and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Prior to forming The Kennedy/Marshall Company in 1992, the duo co-founded Amblin Productions with Steven Spielberg, sharing a Best Picture nomination for The Color Purple.



Significantly, Levy is the first publicist to receive an honorary Oscar. He has worked with Spielberg for over four decades and orchestrated campaigns for films including Back to the Future, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, American Beauty and Gladiator.



Meanwhile, Schifrin has written scores for more than 100 films, including Dirty Harry, Enter the Dragon and Rush Hour, as well as the memorable theme for the television series Mission: Impossible, which is also used in the film franchise. He has received six Oscar nominations.

