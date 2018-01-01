Rose McGowan opens up on 'heavy' weight of sexual harassment battle

Rose McGowan opened up on the "heavy" weight of speaking out about sexual harassment as one of the most prominent figures of the #MeToo movement.

On Wednesday evening (05Sep18), the Charmed actress became the first woman to win the Inspiration Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The Grindhouse star was honoured for helping to kickstart the #MeToo and Time's Up anti-harassment and equality movements by going on record about Harvey Weinstein's alleged predatory behaviour.

Rose attended the ceremony with her partner, non-binary model Rain Dove, and after she was presented with her award, the 45-year-old admitted it had been a "fight" since coming forward, and that she felt "emotionally, I was a bit more like a man".

"The weight is very heavy," she told BBC Newsbeat. "It's been a fight. It's been a fight every goddamned day. Some fights, and justice, that's worth it.

"You cry a couple of tears, you pull up your bootstraps and you march on and that's what I did.”

On being the recipient of the award at the star-studded event alongside fellow winners including; Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, British royal Prince Charles, model Naomi Campbell, and singers Dua Lipa and Jorja Smith, Rose said winning the Inspiration Award felt "pretty special".

“It’s really nice to be recognised for the years of behind-the-scenes work that I’ve done and some in front of the scenes," she told the Press Association. “But I simply come as representative for those who don’t have voices and I feel like I stand in for them, so if I feel like I’m being honoured, it’s they who are being honoured.”

Earlier in the day the actress, who wore a silver trench coat on the red carpet, was critical of GQ's dress code for women calling it out in a flurry of tweets.

"The dress code said women should wear cocktail or evening gowns," she wrote in a lengthy post. "This threw me. Mostly because those kinds of dress give me Hollywood PTSD that is peculiar to someone like me."