Jennifer Garner's daughter stunned to learn of famous mum's 'other' life

Jennifer Garner's daughter was stunned to learn of her mother's Hollywood career at a recent event.

The Peppermint actress stepped out with her family, including daughters Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old son Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, at the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles last month (Aug18).

While Jennifer has been involved in show business since the late '90s, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (05Sep18) she recalled how Seraphina opened up to her after the ceremony and asked her about her acting gigs.

"My nine-year-old daughter actually said to me, 'Mom, I feel like I've lived on this earth nine-and-half years and suddenly today, I saw behind a curtain to the other half of your life," she shared. "She just said, 'I just feel like I never really knew that you had this other life until today. You just took pictures with people and were followed by dodos (paparazzi). But I didn't really see it.' Her mind was kind of blown."

Jennifer then explained that while Seraphina was amazed by her mother's work, she didn't appear too keen to follow her famous parents into the entertainment business.

"I said, 'Do you like our boring life better or do you kind of wish you had more of this?' And she said, 'I'll take our boring life but I'm really glad I saw this because now I understand a little bit,'" the 46-year-old smiled.

During the chat, host Jimmy also asked Jennifer about her recent trip to Stockholm, Sweden with Violet and their misadventure in a kayak. While the duo initially enjoyed paddling around, they soon realised that they were heading towards the ocean and had to call their tour guide for help.

"Suddenly, we saw this blond human, with the sun behind him like a halo, and he was coming to our rescue," sighed Jennifer. "He showed up and he led us back. And his name was Mattias! I'll never forget Mattias He saved us. He did."