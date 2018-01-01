Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Movie star Burt Reynolds has died, aged 82.

The actor passed away in a Florida hospital on Thursday (06Sep18), after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to his manager, Erik Kritzer.

Reynolds was one of the biggest film stars of the late 1970s and early 1980s, thanks to a string of hits, including Deliverance, The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit, Sharky's Machine, and The Cannonball Run, and he enjoyed a career resurgence in the mid-1990s thanks to roles in Striptease and Boogie Nights, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Reynolds, who underwent heart surgery in 2010, was involved in Quentin Tarantino's new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the time of his death. It is not clear if he had finished shooting his scenes in the period drama.

He famously passed on roles in films like Pretty Woman, Star Wars, and Die Hard that turned other actors into Hollywood superstars, and often confessed he regretted turning down the part in Terms of Endearment that earned Jack Nicholson an Oscar.

He opened up about his life and career in a 2015 memoir, titled But Enough About Me, and spoke fondly of his feelings for longtime girlfriend and Smokey & the Bandit co-star Sally Field.

He was also linked romantically to Dinah Shore, Goldie Hawn, Farrah Fawcett, and tennis star Chris Evert, and he was married to British actress Judy Carne in the 1960s and Loni Anderson from 1988 to 1993.

Born in Lansing, Michigan in 1936, and raised in Florida, he was a star football player, who briefly took the field at Florida State University before a knee injury ended his sporting dreams.

He caught the acting bug at Palm Beach Junior College after appearing in a production of Outward Bound. The role earned him a job at the Hype Park Playhouse in New York, where he studied at the Actors Studio to hone his craft.

He landed a handful of small Broadway roles before heading to Hollywood and picked up the role of Ben Frazer on TV western Riverboat. Reynolds also appeared in Gunsmoke and the films Navajo Joe and 100 Rifles.

In 1972, he became the first non-comedian to sit in for Johnny Carson as a guest host on The Tonight Show, where his first guest was his ex-wife, Carne. That same year, he appeared in Woody Allen's Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex and cult survival movie Deliverance.

Away from Hollywood, Burt also owned the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre in Jupiter, Florida and developed the syndicated game show Win, Lose or Draw with host Bert Convy.

His private life was often covered in the tabloids, especially during his costly divorce from Anderson.

That and a series of bad investments contributed to a huge debt that forced Reynolds to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 1996. He auctioned off a series of movie mementos and properties to escape his financial difficulties.

He is survived by his son Quinton, who he and Anderson adopted.