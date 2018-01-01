Denise Richards engaged - report

Former Bond girl Denise Richards is reportedly engaged.

The actress, who will appear on the new season of reality show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is planning to walk down the aisle again after accepting boyfriend Aaron Phypers' proposal, according to multiple reports.

"Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner rather than later... The engagement has been a long time coming," a source tells People.

Denise and Aaron have been dating since December (17), two years after he split from former Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan.

The couple finalised its divorce last month (Aug18). Phypers and Sheridan were married for just six months.

"He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways," the source adds. "The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they’re pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They’re just ready to start their married life together."

Richards, 47, also has a marriage behind her - she was wed to Charlie Sheen, the father of her teenage daughters Lola and Sam, from 2002 to 2006. She is also mum to adopted daughter Eloise, seven.

According to the source, Denise and Aaron are planning a small, intimate wedding: "They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important."

Denise recently started shooting the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is expected to premiere later this year.