NEWS Alexander Skarsgard laughs off Charlize Theron romance rumours Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Alexander Skarsgard is laughing off rumours suggesting he romanced Charlize Theron earlier this year (18).



The actors worked together on the comedy Flarsky last year, and were subsequently linked for several months after the movie wrapped, but Skarsgard, who insists he has no issue discussing his private life, didn't feel the need to reveal anything about his relationship with his co-star.



"It doesn't affect me," he tells the Wall Street Journal Magazine. "People can think whatever they want. It's impossible to live in a vacuum - you hear, 'Oh, I heard you're dating so-and-so'. Sometimes you're like, 'Yeah, I did'. Sometimes it's, 'Never met the person, but give her my number'."



For now, Alexander is focused on his career and is not interested in getting serious with a partner.



"I really enjoy the adventure of travelling, meeting new people and working a lot," he says. "Hopefully one day I'll settle down."



Earlier this year (18), Skarsgard was caught up in another round of romance rumours amid suggestions he had reconciled with ex-girlfriend Alexa Chung, who he split from in July, 2017. The 42-year-old actor and 34-year-old Alexa first started dating in 2015, but called time on their romance after two years together, with a source telling E! News at the time that the break-up was amicable.



"No one cheated on anyone," the insider said. "It was a clean break-up that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other.

