Eli Roth terrorised Jack Black with satanic goat prank

Eli Roth let a "satanic goat" loose in Jack Black's trailer as a prank at the end of shooting new movie A House With a Clock in its Walls.

The director thought it would be a giggle to scare his leading man as he returned to his trailer after the final scene, and concocted a practical joke with the film's young star Owen Vaccaro.

"Owen was obsessed with doing a prank," Roth tells talkRadio. "He was like, 'We have to prank Jack, we have to prank Jack', and I was like, 'Let's put a goat in his trailer, a really black satanic goat'. And he was like, 'How are we going to do that?' And we did it - on the last day.

"We actually have footage of it that we're going to release. We put it in his trailer and the goat went nuts and started stomping over everything and Jack was like, 'Oh my God, it's a goat."

Owen, 13, reveals the prank was perfect, because the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star thought the house in which they were shooting was haunted by a goat.

Jack admits he was completely caught out by the goat joke, and now he's plotting his revenge.

"We finished my last shot of the whole movie, there was hugs, kisses and tears, I walk back to my trailer, I open the door and staring at me in the face was this evil looking goat," Jack recalls. "Now goats aren't dangerous animals but of all the non-dangerous animals, goats are the most terrifying because they look like Satan. I let out a little shriek and they captured it on camera.

"Often times, at the end of a film, there will be a prank pulled on the castmembers, and Owen Vaccaro and Eli Roth, those sons of guns, they got me good. If we ever do a sequel, you better believe I'll be getting them back."