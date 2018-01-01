Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn leaving Project Runway

Supermodel Heidi Klum and fashion guru Tim Gunn are exiting hit reality TV show Project Runway for a new series on streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

Details about the new venture are being kept under wraps, but Amazon bosses explain the series will bring fashion to a global audience in 200 countries and territories, while they are also planning to tie in an online shopping experience for viewers.

"After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying, 'Auf Wiedersehen,' (goodbye) to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create," a statement from Klum reads. "I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers."

"I'm most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over," she adds. "We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next!"

Gunn echoes Heidi's sentiments in his statement, saying, "I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before.

"Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I'm excited for them to see what's next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great fashion adventure."

Both industry veterans joined the fashion competition show in 2004, with German beauty Klum serving as host and an executive producer, while Gunn featured as a mentor to budding designers, and also helped to produce the longrunning series.