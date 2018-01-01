Vince Vaughn charged over DUI arrest

Vince Vaughn has been slapped with three charges relating to his arrest for driving under the influence this summer.

The Hacksaw Ridge star had his car pulled over during a traffic stop in Manhattan Beach, California in June (18), when police officers asked the actor and his passenger to step out of the vehicle.

They initially refused and when they finally agreed, they were arrested.

Vaughn, 48, was subsequently booked for misdemeanour DUI and resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, while his unidentified companion was booked for obstruction and public intoxication.

They were released on bail, and according to The Blast, Vince has now been charged with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, and disobeying a peace officer.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday (10Sep18).

This isn't the first time the actor has been arrested - in 2001, Vaughn was detained in Wilmington, North Carolina following a bar fight at the Firebelly Lounge, where fellow star Steve Buscemi was stabbed while trying to intervene.

Vaughn and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg subsequently entered Alford pleas to misdemeanour assault charges, whereby they both refused to actually admit guilt. They were also banned from bars in the Wilmington area and had to attend an alcohol counselling programme.

Vince has remained largely out of the tabloid spotlight in recent years after settling down and becoming a dad - the actor wed Canadian real estate agent Kyla Weber in 2010 and they have two children together, daughter Locklyn Kyla Vaughn and son Vernon Lindsay Vaughn.