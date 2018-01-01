NEWS Pamela Anderson ends romance with soccer star Adil Rami Newsdesk Share with :







Pamela Anderson is single again after reportedly splitting from her French soccer star boyfriend Adil Rami.



The Baywatch star had been dating the Olympique de Marseille player for just over a year, and even relocated from Los Angeles to France to spend more time with her toyboy lover, who is 19 years her junior.



However, it appears the couple is no more amid rumours suggesting Pamela, 51, has dumped Adil.



Sources tell TMZ the actress parted ways with the 32 year old after he brought up talk of marriage, and even presented her with a Cartier promise ring following his World Cup win with the French national team in July (18).



However, Pamela allegedly made it clear she wasn't interested in walking down the aisle for a fifth time, and has moved out of the home the former couple shared.



Representatives for Pamela have declined to comment on the split news, but she won't be leaving France anytime soon after signing up to compete on the upcoming season of the country's Dancing with the Stars reality show in Paris.



The break-up emerges just weeks after she introduced Adil to her mother Carol during a lunch date in Los Angeles in July, when Pam's mum was said to have been very impressed by her daughter's latest boyfriend.



Prior to dating Adil, the mother-of-two was linked to exiled WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2017.



She was previously married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, and divorced her last husband, Rick Salomon, for a second time in April, 2015.

