Jonah Hill inspired to write and direct own movie by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Jonah Hill was inspired to make his directorial debut Mid90s after watching his pals Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg create their own material.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor found fame in 2007 movie Superbad, which was written by Seth and his collaborator Evan, who have also written Pineapple Express and The Green Hornet and directed films such as The Interview and This Is the End, starring Jonah.

Jonah admits watching the duo create their own work inspired him to make his own project, but it took ten years for the idea to come to life, with Mid90s set for release in October (18).

"I got to watch Seth and Evan and (Superbad director) Greg Mottola make something that was truly what they wanted to make. It was their voice, their ethic, their aesthetic, their emotions," he told New York magazine.

Mid90s is a coming-of-age tale about an 11-year-old skateboarder named Stevie growing up in '90s Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old started out writing a different movie, about a grown man with flashbacks to his young skateboarding days, but he changed it up after receiving advice from Her director Spike Jonze.

"(Spike said), 'You look uninterested when you're talking about the main story, and you light up when you're talking about when they're skating. That should be what you write about,'" Jonah recalled.

He also sought guidance from Ethan Coen, one half of the Coen brothers directing duo, after bumping into him at a restaurant the day before the Mid90s shoot began, and he told him "just try and enjoy" the experience.

The 21 Jump Street star also called up his Wolf of Wall Street director Martin Scorsese for some pointers and ended up going to his house for a four-hour conversation.

All that advice and preparation culminated in Jonah feeling like he'd done his homework when he arrived on set the first day.

"When I pulled up to the set on the first day of Mid90s, and the cameras were there, and the trucks were there, and the kids were in their costumes, and I was behind the camera, I thought, 'This is home'. I knew this is what I wanted out of my life," he gushed. "And I didn't feel like it was given to me. I felt like I had worked for it."