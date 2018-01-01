Cher feared death playing heroes with Meryl Streep during real-life mugging

Cher was convinced she and Meryl Streep were running to their death as they confronted a burly mugger and saved the life of his female victim in the 1980s.

The two iconic entertainers, who became friends after working on movie thriller Silkwood, were hanging out at Streep's apartment in downtown New York City shortly after Meryl gave birth to her first child, Mami Gummer, in 1983.

Cher recalls the stars venturing out into the night to satisfy a craving for ice cream, but their plans quickly changed after hearing a woman's cries for help.

"We saved a girl's life once, the two of us," the singer/actress smiled during an interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

"We walk out and we haven't got around the corner yet and we hear screaming, and... there's this huge man...," Cher remembered. "He's pulling at this girl, he's like, shaking this girl."

She explains she was simply following Meryl's lead as they charged at the thief, but despite their heroic move, Cher was sure it would end in tragedy.

"Meryl started screaming and just takes off (after the guy), and I start screaming and take off too, and thinking, 'I'm going to get killed, my friend's gonna kill me (sic)...,'" she said.

"So the guy turns around and he sees us, and he starts running towards us and I'm thinking, 'We're really gonna get killed,' but we both split off in the opposite directions, and we got to the girl, and he kinda had ripped her clothes, but she kept her purse - that's what he wanted."

Cher reveals the young woman was so stunned to recognise her celebrity saviours, she screamed in shock.

The Believe hitmaker continued, "She looks at us and she screams, and she said, 'Oh my God! I'm a singing waitress and no one's gonna believe that I got mugged and saved by Meryl Streep and Cher!'"

The veteran stars have since teamed up on screen once more - Cher played Streep's mother in movie musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! this summer (18).