Will Poulter apprehensive about wearing prosthetics in latest film

Will Poulter found it challenging wearing prosthetics in his latest film.

The actor, who won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2014, has starred in films including The Maze Runner, The Revenant and Detroit.

In his latest movie, The Little Stranger, Will plays Roderick ‘Roddy’ Ayres, a facially disfigured war veteran being treated for PTSD symptoms, and recalled his initial apprehension regarding his intense physical transformation.

“I’ve got to be honest, that was a major part of the challenge, for me. I have quite high claustrophobia. Having done sketch comedy, very, very early on in my career life, I developed a phobia of spirit gum (an adhesive),” he explained in an interview with Collider, adding that he was required to spend five to six hours in the make-up chair.

However, thanks to a “phenomenal” team, Will’s concerns were soon alleviated and, surprisingly, it was actually the removal that got under his skin.

“Funnily enough, I actually found that hour-long de-rig to be harder than the five or six hours of putting it on, which sounds nuts, but it was just that the nature of the de-rig was very uncomfortable,” he laughed.

Having tackled Gothic horror The Little Stranger, the 25-year-old will soon be sinking his teeth into another scary film; Midsommar, the follow up to Ari Aster’s Hereditary, which premiered earlier this year (18).

“It was really the conversations with Ari, in conjunction with reading the script, that made me wanna do it,” Will said. “I fell in love with my character, on the page. He’s got such an incredibly insightful perspective on human behaviour.”