Blake Lively's shyness almost stopped her from acting

Blake Lively thought her shy nature may hold her back from an acting career.

The star landed her breakthrough role as socialite Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl at the age of 19, which saw her relocate from her family home in Los Angeles to a life of independence in New York.

However, Blake suspected she was different from her family, including her actor father Ernie Lively, and intended to stay away from the entertainment industry.

“I decided that I didn’t want to be defined by the family business and I wanted to find something else on my own,” she explained in an interview with Britain’s Closer magazine. “I was also quite shy, which is not the best quality to have if you want to pursue acting. But later in my teens I decided I would do it and, when Gossip Girl came along, that changed my life and I haven’t looked back since.”

The 31-year-old described her time on the popular teen series as “a whole new world” and believed the job forced her to grow up particularly fast. Now, she has a family all of her own, and constant support from her husband of six years, Ryan Reynolds.

“I’m very lucky that Ryan is such a devoted father and shares all the domestic responsibilities with me,” smiled Blake, who is mother to daughters three-year-old James and 23-month-old Inez. “Ryan makes me feel strong and independent. He’s somebody who has a great spirit and we have a very healthy relationship, which is both very profound and also light-hearted.”

The film star, who is currently promoting her and Anna Kendrick’s upcoming movie, A Simple Favor, insisted that in spite of their busy schedules, family always comes first.

“Work comes and goes, but we value our private time together more than anything,” she smiled.