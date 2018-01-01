Denise Richards weds Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards has married boyfriend Aaron Phypers.

The former Bond girl tied the knot with her beau, who she started dating last December (17), in front of friends and family in Malibu, California, on Saturday (08Sep18).

Wearing a white lace dress and clutching a bouquet of flowers, Denise, 47, looked stunning as she exchanged vows with Aaron, who was previously married to former Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan.

Among the guests at the wedding were several of Denise's new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer, as well as the actress' daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, from her marriage to Charlie Sheen, and her seven-year-old adopted daughter Eloise.

The intimate wedding came as something of a surprise, as Denise and Aaron confirmed their engagement just two days before saying "I do". However, fans can expect to see footage of the big day on the upcoming series of the Bravo reality series - which will premiere later this year.

The U.S. TV network released a sneak peek of the occasion late on Saturday, in which Denise stood next to her new husband as she said, "Hi, I’m Denise Richards, and yep, the rumours are true: This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married." Aaron then chimed in, "We’re married. Love you, baby," before the pair kissed for the cameras.

The marriage is the second for both Denise and Aaron. While Denise was married to actor Charlie between 2002 and 2006, Aaron finalised his divorce from Nicollette in August. The former couple's 2016 split came just six months after they exchanged vows.