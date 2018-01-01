NEWS Tiffany Haddish bags gong at history-making Creative Arts Emmys Newsdesk Share with :







Tiffany Haddish won her first Emmy for her raucous Saturday Night Live guest hosting gig.



During the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (08Sep18) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Haddish beat Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey to bag the honour of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.



The Girls Trip star, who has been in New York enjoying Fashion Week, was unable to attend the ceremony; however her win made the awards bash a history-making event.



For the first time in Emmy history, the trophies for all four guest actor categories went to African-American performers.



After Haddish's win, Ron Cephas Jones landed the Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series gong for This Is Us; Samira Wiley won Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Handmaid’s Tale; and Katt Williams won Best Guest Actor in a Comedy series for Atlanta.



“Much love to #KellyJenrette, #CherryJones, #DianaRigg, #ViolaDavis, And #CicelyTyson...yes, Cicely comma muhf**kin Tyson. All the ladies in my category giving a b**ch all the motivation. And all the friggin feels. #blackgirlmagic,” Samira captioned an image on Instagram.



The second night of the 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday.



A telecast of the awards will air on 15 September on U.S. network FXX.

