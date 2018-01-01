Sarah Jessica Parker calls Sex and the City 'tone-deaf'

Sarah Jessica Parker has called Sex and the City's lack of diversity "tone-deaf".

The show, which focused on the lives of a group of four New York women – played by Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon – was groundbreaking at the time of its debut in 1998.

However, Parker acknowledges that lack of diversity in the show now makes it look “tone-deaf”.

“You couldn’t make it today because of the lack of diversity on screen,” the 53-year-old added to The Hollywood Reporter at the Deauville American Film Festival. "I personally think it would feel bizarre.”

The series created two hugely successful spin-off movies, but plans for a third film were scrapped after Cattrall had an epic fallout with her former castmates

Parker has now also rubbished the idea of Sex and the City undergoing a reboot for TV.

"I don't know that you could do it with a different cast,” she said. “I think that's radical and interesting, but you can't pretend it's the same. It wouldn’t be a reboot as I understand it.”

Parker explained that while the show's ideas have stayed the same, the city of New York – where the show was located – has also changed since Sex and the City hit TV screens in the late ‘90s.

"If you came back and did six episodes, you’d have to acknowledge the city is not hospitable to those same ideas," she mused. "You’d look like you were generationally removed from reality, but it would be certainly interesting to see four diverse women experiencing NYC their way.

"It would be interesting and very worthwhile exploring, but it couldn’t be the same.”