Seth Rogen was planning to feature in new Mac Miller video

Actor Seth Rogen had been making plans to feature in Mac Miller's new music video just a week before the rapper's tragic death.

The Self Care hitmaker, real name Malcolm James McCormick, was found unresponsive at his California home on Friday (07Sep18), and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Initial reports suggested Miller had suffered a suspected drug overdose, but following an autopsy on Saturday, coroners have deferred his official cause of death, pending toxicology test results.

Seth has since joined the throng of celebrity friends and fans to pay tribute to the 26-year-old MC online, revealing he had been asked to feature in Miller's next music video.

"RIP Mac," Rogen tweeted. "I was texting with him one week ago about trying to be in his video, which was so nice and exciting because I was a fan of him as an artist and a person. This is surreal and terrible."

Miller had actually been due to shoot a promo on the day he died, according to his friend, celebrity jeweller-turned-actor Ben Baller, who marked the loss on Instagram with a pair of videos of his late pal.

"Gone too soon. So much talent. But most importantly, Malcolm you were an amazing person and friend," Ben wrote on Friday.

"I am still in shock. Actually I still don't believe it. I was with you 2 days ago. We were supposed to shoot your new music video today. You were an angel bro (sic). I love you and I'll miss you homie. Shalom (peace). Rest In Peace Mac."

Meanwhile, rapper Big Sean also shared a few words of condolence online, expressing his regret at failing to reply to a direct message (DM) Miller had sent him on Twitter during a self-imposed social media break.

He posted a black-and-white photo of the two old friends joking around backstage, and captioned it, "Rest Easy bro! You're (sic) energy was bright n infectious! I appreciate your voice and your heart bro..."

"Thank you for your voice and all you addressed from feeling good, love, feeling bad, mental health, anxiety, depression n just things a lot of us identify with (sic)," he continued. "I've been off social media more because I haven't been feeling social, but I looked and saw a DM on twitter from u last week n it's hurting me I didn't f**king log on and see it and hit you back (sic)! You'll live forever, Love!"

Ironically, the two stars had each romanced singer Ariana Grande. Big Sean dated her for eight months until April, 2015, while Miller and Ariana were in a relationship for two years before splitting in May (18).

The No Tears Left to Cry vocalist, who has since become engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, shared her own silent tribute to Mac on Saturday, when she uploaded a captionless photo of her ex sitting on the grass, gazing up at the camera.