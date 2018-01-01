Robert Downey, Jr. got Jude Law excited about Captain Marvel role

Jude Law knew he'd have a "great time" filming Captain Marvel after discussing his plans to join the superhero film with his old pal, Avengers star Robert Downey, Jr.

The two actors previously teamed up onscreen for the Sherlock Holmes movie franchise, so the Brit knew exactly who he should talk to when the script for the upcoming comic book blockbuster landed on his desk.

"He had just done the first Iron Man when we first worked together," Jude tells Entertainment Weekly. "So I've sort of followed his journey and relationship with Marvel throughout, really."

Downey, Jr. is one of the veterans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having portrayed Tony Stark/Iron Man since the original 2008 film release, and most recently reprising the role in Avengers: Infinity War, so he was more than happy to offer Jude a little insight on what to expect.

"I don't know that he ever gave me any advice, but he obviously had a great time making these (Marvel films)," Jude explains. "He talked a little bit about how (making a Marvel movie is like) fitting this one piece into a bigger picture that someone else has got their eyes on, and giving yourself over to that. It's not about trying to understand everything. Just do your piece."

That guidance came in handy as Jude joined Captain Marvel as the warrior leader of a special military team, known as Starforce, of which lead character Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, is a member.

It marks Jude's first superhero project, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige admits he's been keen to cast the 45 year old in the franchise for years.

"He's somebody we have admired for a long time and have wanted to find a role for in our movies, and as fate works in your favour, his part in this is extraordinary," Feige teases. "He really came to play."

And Jude admits he jumped at the opportunity: "It just seemed like an interesting party to join in with at an interesting time in their ascendancy," he shares. "That to me is an interesting playground to work in because suddenly you've got filmmakers who are looking at humour and script work and character, within an infrastructure that is obviously capable of creating enormous universes and worlds and special effects - while also not bogging down the creativity of the director."

Captain Marvel, co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, centres on Danvers, an Air Force pilot who gains superpowers of strength and flight after her DNA is fused with an alien's following an accident.

It is set in the 1990s, before the current Avengers films, and also features the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Lee Pace as Ronan, Djimon Hounsou as Korath from the Guardians of the Galaxy series, while Ben Mendelsohn stars as the main villain.

Meanwhile, Jude will soon have the chance to reunite with Downey, Jr. on the big screen - they are due to reteam for a third Sherlock Holmes film in 2020.