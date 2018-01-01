James Van Der Beek opens up about multiple miscarriages

Actor James Van Der Beek wants to find a new term for miscarriage after going public with the trio of tragedies he and his wife have suffered over the years.

The former Dawson's Creek star and his wife Kimberly welcomed their fifth child, a daughter named Gwendolyn, in June (18), but in a candid Instagram post over the weekend (08-09Sep18), he revealed their little girl was conceived shortly after losing their third unborn baby.

"Wanted to say a thing or two about miscarriages... of which we've had three over the years (including right before this little beauty)," he captioned a photo of the couple gazing at the newborn.

"First off - we need a new word for it," James wrote. "'Mis-carriage', in an insidious way, suggests fault for the mother - as if she dropped something, or failed to 'carry.' From what I've learned, in all but the most obvious, extreme cases, it has nothing to do with anything the mother did or didn't do. So let's wipe all blame off the table before we even start."

He then shared details of the heartache parents-to-be suffer when tragedy strikes, offering a few words of advice and encouragement to help others in such situations overcome the family loss.

"Second... it will tear you open like nothing else," the 41-year-old admitted. "It's painful and it's heartbreaking on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced. So don't judge your grief, or try to rationalize your way around it.

"Let it flow in the waves in which it comes, and allow it it's rightful space. And then... once you're able... try to recognize the beauty in how you put yourself back together differently than you were before. Some changes we make proactively, some we make because the universe has smashed us, but either way, those changes can be gifts."

"Many couples become closer than ever before. Many parents realize a deeper desire for a child than ever before. And many, many, many couples go on to have happy, healthy, beautiful babies afterwards," he continued, before quipping, "(and often very quickly afterwards - you've been warned)."

James concluded his reflective post by calling on fellow mothers and fathers who have endured the loss of an unborn child to weigh in with their experiences in a bid to break the social taboo surrounding the open discussion of miscarriage.

"please share whatever may have given you peace or hope along the way...," he added. "Along with a new word for this experience. #miscarriage #WeNeedANewName #MoreCommonThanYouHearAbout @vanderkimberly".

James and Kimberly, who have been married since 2010, are also parents to Emilia, two, Annabel Leah, four, Joshua, six, and seven-year-old Olivia.