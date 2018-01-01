John Legend achieves EGOT status with Creative Arts Emmy award win

John Legend is now a member of the prestigious EGOT club after winning an award at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday night (09Sep18).

The 39-year-old singer already has an Oscar, Grammy and a Tony in his awards cabinet, and completed his haul after taking home the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert at Sunday's ceremony. John was an executive producer for the TV special, in which he also starred.

Following his win, wife Chrissy Teigen was quick to express her congratulations, sharing a snap of her spouse standing alongside his fellow Jesus Christ Superstar producers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who also achieved EGOT status with Sunday night's win.

"EGOT GOATS," she captioned the picture.

John, Andrew and Tim are now all members of the unofficial EGOT club - 12 people who have taken home all four major U.S. awards. Others in the group include Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks. John has also made history as being the first black man to achieve the accolade.

Sunday was the conclusion of two nights of awards presentations, and others to emerge victorious included the late Anthony Bourdain, whose Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown show and its digital spin-off won the chef, who took his own life in June, six posthumous gongs in total over both nights.

James Corden also had a successful evening, with his Carpool Karaoke spin-off winning a gong in the shortform variety series category - beating The Daily Show, Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show spin-offs to the top spot.

Over the two nights, Game of Thrones and Saturday Night Live led the awards haul with seven gongs each, while The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story took home four and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Atlanta, The Crown, USS Callister: Black Mirror, The Handmaid’s Tale and Westworld each won three.