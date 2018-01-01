Keith Urban resents explaining split rumours to his daughters

Keith Urban hates having to explain "fake news" about him and his wife Nicole Kidman splitting up to their two children.

The 50-year-old Parallel Line singer has been married to Australian actress Nicole since 2006 and the pair share daughters Sunday, 10, and seven-year-old Faith. They are frequently subjected to rumours they've broken up, and while Keith is used to it, his offspring constantly question why such stories are in the press.

"It does give me the s**ts," Keith said of his reaction to break-up rumours hitting headlines as he was interviewed on Australian radio programme The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "When you have kids it changes, you know because that’s really hurtful to kids because they don’t quite understand.

"They go 'Well, why are they saying that?' and we have to say 'because it sells magazines, that’s the only reason they’re doing it.' That part of it is a bit rough."

Keith supported Nicole at the Telluride Film Festival last month (Aug18), with the pair looking loved-up as they posed for photographers. Despite the cosy display, the couple still found themselves the subject of split claims - which Keith finds crazy.

"I find it more absurd that you’ll see a pic of Nic and I in Telluride where I just was with her, and then you’ll have something tiny next to it that’s false and you just think, 'What a bunch of w**kers'," he added. "I always laugh when they say some 'inside source', because anybody who's the closest to us knows how bulls**t all these reports are."

Keith's interview comes after he and Nicole celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary back in June, both sharing tributes to each other on social media. Nicole posted a video of her and Keith's wedding, alongside the caption: "Still feels like it was yesterday. I'm a lucky woman. Happy Anniversary Baby."

Meanwhile, Keith posted a picture of him playing the piano as Nicole danced behind him, writing: "12 years of celestial synergised soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much. - KU."