NEWS UK cinema box-office chart possessed by The Nun







The Nun – Horror follow-up to The Conjuring 2, in which a demonic nun makes her malevolent presence felt at a Romanian abbey. A huge opening for this, the second feature film by the stylish British director, Corin Hardy.



Christopher Robin – The workaholic Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) bumps into his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who restores some much-needed joy in his life. This British-made Disney film presents Hayley Atwell and Bronte Carmichael as his wife and daughter, Evelyn and Madeline Robin.



BlacKkKlansman – The latest Spike Lee joint stars John David Washington as a Colorado Springs police officer who joins the local Klu Klux Klan, with a white colleague (Adam Driver) attending the meetings in his name. Based on an extraordinary true case from the 1970s, the film features Alec Baldwin and Topher Grace.



Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – Ol Parker’s joyous hit, coming ten years after the first Mamma Mia! movie, is both a sequel and a prequel. Meryl Streep and Lily James play Donna, alongside Dominic Cooper, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia and the indomitable Cher as Grandma.



The Meg – Ex-Navy captain Jason Statham is called in to rescue the crew of a stricken submersible under attack from a monstrous prehistoric shark – a megalodon. Li Bingbing and Ruby Rose are also on board.



Incredibles 2 – Brad Bird’s sequel to The Incredibles (2004) is a spectacular Pixar adventure in which Mr Incredible (voiced by Craig T Nelson) stays at home with the kids while his wife Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) is busy saving the world from super-villains. The UK’s no.2 animated film of all time, now in its 9th week of release.



Searching – Tense, contemporary thriller in which a panicking father (John Cho) searches for his missing daughter online, via her own laptop, while the police search for her in person.



Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation – Animated comedy in which Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) and his monster friends embark on a cruise only to find their nemesis, Van Helsing, at the helm of the liner!



The Equalizer 2 – Denzel Washington is back in action as Robert McCall, the former special ops agent with a powerful sense of natural justice. Director Antoine Fuqua also made the first Equalizer movie (2014) and Training Day (2002) for which Denzel won the Best Actor Oscar.



Black 47 – Action adventure starring Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea and Freddie Fox, from writer/director Lance Daly. Set in Ireland during the Great Famine of the mid-19th Century, it is currently on release in Ireland only.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office / Total UK box-office



1 The Nun – NEW £4,098,198 £4,098,198

2 Christopher Robin £883,916 £12,369,115

3 BlacKkKlansman £792,646 £4,532,092

4 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again £726,771 £63,232,313

5 The Meg £612,133 £15,075,792

6 Incredibles 2 £608,434 £54,392,749

7 Searching £435,094 £1,666,203

8 Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation £427,742 £18,264,046

9 The Equalizer 2 £403,012 £6,883,886

10 Black 47 – NEW in Ireland only £398,814 £398,814



comScore data up to and including Sunday 9 September 2018 – explore more at launchingfilms.com

