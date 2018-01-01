Arrest warrant issued for Laurence's Fishburne's daughter

A warrant for movie star Laurence Fishburne's daughter has been issued after she missed a drug test.

Adult actress Montana Fishburne has been accused of violating her probation, and police officers have been instructed to arrest her on sight, according to The Blast.

Montana is accused of leaving her Florida county of residence without court approval on August 23 (18) in order to visit family members in New York. She is also accused of failing to submit to a random blood and urine test last month.

She was arrested last year (17) after allegedly crashing her car in Florida. Police found an open bottle of wine in her Toyota Corolla and discovered she was well over the legal booze limit to drive following two breathalyzer tests.

She was hit with four charges relating to DUI.

During a subsequent plea deal, Fishburne avoided jail by agreeing to serve 12 months probation and attend Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) meetings. She was also prohibited from drinking and taking any drugs and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

As part of the deal she also had to get approval to travel.

Montana, who is Laurence's second child with his ex-wife Hajna O. Moss, first grabbed the headlines back in 2010 when she launched her brief career in the adult sex industry by starring in a pornographic film. Her X-rated porn film audition tape was released as a new DVD earlier this year (18).

The previously never-before-seen footage of Montana's bid to become an adult film star hit the market as Vivid Entertainment's Hardcore/Backdoor: The Lost Tapes.

In the film, the then-19-year-old porn star wannabe and her boyfriend bare all on camera as they act out a sex scene.

The audition tape helped Montana, now 27, land her first X-rated appearance in Montana Fishburne: An A-List Daughter Makes Her XXX Debut, which was released by Vivid in 2010.