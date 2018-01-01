Maggie Gyllenhaal to make directorial debut

Maggie Gyllenhaal is set to make her directorial debut on an adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel.

The actress did not reveal which novel she would be adapting, but she explains playing The Deuce character Candy, a prostitute-turned-adult-film-director, inspired her to step behind the camera.

"Playing Candy on The Deuce, who becomes a director... inspired me to direct myself...," she told TheWrap.com at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend (08-09Sep18).

"When I was starting out, if you were a lover of movies and somebody who was a storyteller - at least for me - I was like, 'Yeah, I'm an actress, and I'm going to put my storytelling and my ideas and my thoughts into my projects through my acting'," she continued. "It's only pretty recently that I've felt that I've sort of broken down a wall in myself where I kind of went, 'No, I think I'd like to direct...'"

Gyllenhaal attended the festival to promote her new project The Kindergarten Teacher, and during a sit down with the indie drama's director Sara Colangelo, she expressed her frustration with the lack of female representation in Hollywood.

"As women, we do get kind of used to going to see a movie or a television show and you're like, 'OK, 30 per cent of this speaks to me,'" she told Variety. "And we're OK with it at this point. We're used to it. We're used to fitting ourselves into that 30 per cent, making it into what we need in order to be fed by the movies we're watching. Every once in a while, I'll read a script where there's the possibility of expressing 100 per cent of my female experience."