Sterling K. Brown speaking out in support of Olivia Munn

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has apologised to Olivia Munn after she made it clear she was not feeling supported by her The Predator castmates following a sex offender drama on the set.

The actress shared a small scene with Steven Wilder Striegel before learning that he had served time behind bars for trying to coax a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship over the Internet back in 2010.

He served six months in jail after pleading guilty to felony charges of risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Upon discovering the awful truth about her co-star's past, Munn brought the information to Twentieth Century Fox studio bosses' attention, who agreed to cut his scene from the finished film, which also stars Brown and Boyd Holbrook.

The controversy went public last week (ends07Sep18), but Munn has been the only cast member who has spoken out, and now she has revealed she felt isolated at the Toronto International Film Festival after raising her voice.

Brown has since apologised, stating, "I'm sorry you're feeling so isolated, my dear. And I'm sorry you've been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) so I didn't have an opportunity to be there with you."

Sterling also insists the cast should have known about Striegel's indiscretions before working with him and he has thanked studio bosses for taking action when they learned the truth.

"Our studio was not given that opportunity, and neither was our cast," he adds. "Especially @oliviamunn who was the only member of the principal cast who had to work with him. I so appreciate that you 'didn't leave well enough alone', & again, I'm sorry you feel isolated in taking action."

"Thank you to @20thcenturyfox for taking quick action in deleting the scene," he continues. "@oliviamunn I hope you don't feel quite so alone. You did the right thing."

Meanwhile, director Shane Black has apologised for not letting his colleagues know, claiming he had been misled by his friend over the seriousness of his 2010 arrest.