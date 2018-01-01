Casey Affleck praises 'very brave' brother Ben as he continues rehab stint

Casey Affleck has praised his "very brave" brother Ben for seeking help to tackle his alcohol addiction in rehab.

Ben's estranged wife Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, staged an intervention last month (Aug18), and drove the actor to rehab so he could complete a treatment program for the third time.

The Batman star has been photographed looking healthy on his returns home for regular workout sessions, and now his younger brother Casey has weighed in on how his sibling is doing.

"He's an alcoholic and he's in rehab," Casey told E! News as he attended the premiere of his new movie The Old Man and The Gun at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday night (10Sep18). "He's recovering and I think it's very brave of him to take care of what he needs to take care of. He's handling his business and getting better. I look forward to him being out and back on his feet."

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Casey added: "He’s doing great. He’s in rehab and he’s recovering and seems to be doing well."

Casey has experience dealing with addiction himself, and has been sober for nearly four years. Speaking about his own journey, he said during an interview on WTF With Marc Maron last year: "It's just so many times, going to these meetings and sitting in circles, and talking about it all, so when it came time, when I realised that I had to stop, I felt like I had already put in all that time, so I just kind of white-knuckled it at home and imagined myself in a circle. It worked."

It's also been reported that while Ben is in rehab, his mother Chris has been staying with Jennifer, helping to look after Violet, 12, nine-year-old Seraphina, and Samuel, six.

According to People.com, Chris and Jennifer were spotted attending church together in Malibu, California, on Sunday.