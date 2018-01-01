Eli Roth wanted to make film to get children into horror

Eli Roth decided to make family-friendly fantasy The House with a Clock in Its Walls because he misses the scary children's films that got him into the horror genre.

The filmmaker is known for making violent, gory horror films such as Hostel and Cabin Fever. But he has now made the switch from extremely adult content to something for children, with The House with a Clock in Its Walls, about a boy who goes to live with his uncle, who happens to be a warlock, in a creepy old house.

At the world premiere of the film in London, the director/actor explained to reporters that he decided it was time to make a family-friendly movie because they aren't made as often anymore.

"I've pretty much chopped up every body part that you can at this point so I need to switch it up, but I miss these movies. I miss the old school Amblin movies, I miss going to the theatre for movies like Gremlins, Goonies, Raiders (of the Lost Ark), Poltergeist, E.T., Time Bandits - the fun, scary, PG-rated, kids' movies.

"Those are the films that got me into scary movies, you know, I didn't start off with (1974 horror) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. If you love scary movies, this is the movie you bring you kids to to get them into it. I wanted to do a film like that."

The film stars Jack Black as the warlock uncle Jonathan, Cate Blanchett as his neighbour, a witch named Florence, and Owen Vaccaro as Lewis, the 10-year-old nephew, who is seen as weird at school and treated like an outcast.

Eli explained that the second reason he wanted to make the film was because he liked the message of "embracing your weirdness".

"I think that everybody's living life through an Instagram filter now, trying to look perfect and life isn't like that," he said. "The movie's really about the things you think make you an outcast are actually your strengths and once you own it and embrace it, that's when you're at your best."

The House with a Clock in Its Walls hits cinemas later this month (Sep18).