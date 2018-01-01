Aziz Ansari forced to complete comeback gig in darkness

Comedian Aziz Ansari was forced to complete one of his comeback gigs in the dark after a power cut in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Master of None star, 35, is back on the road again after a break from the spotlight following allegations of coercive sexual behaviour made by an anonymous female photographer in January (18).

Aziz performed a sold-out date at the city's Zanies comedy club on Monday (10Sep18), but was forced to go through the second half of his routine in near darkness due to the power outage.

"He was doing the show when the power went out," Chloe Shah, one of around 250 who attended the gig told The Tennessean newspaper. "He was on for probably an hour and a half, and most of the time it was in the dark."

Officials at Nashville Electric Service confirmed that a downed power line in the area affected Zaines' power supply. The funnyman initially carried on without a working microphone but was eventually handed a battery-powered device, while members of the audience were given flashlights and candles to illuminate the venue. Later shows at the club were rescheduled.

The U.S. star is looking to get his career back on track after the allegations made against him by a 23-year-old woman, which were published on the website Babe.net. She alleged the comedian had taken her back to his New York flat after a date last year and pressured her into engaging in sex acts despite her feeling "distressed".

At the time, Aziz addressed the claims in a statement saying he and the woman had engaged "in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual," adding that he was "surprised and concerned" at her recollections and had reached out privately after, "taking the time to process what she had said."

He began his comeback Working Out New Material Tour earlier this month. Bosses at the streaming service Netflix have also indicated they will renew Master of None for a third season when its star feels ready to return.