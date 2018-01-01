NEWS Andrew Garfield dating actress Susie Abromeit Newsdesk Share with :







Andrew Garfield has reportedly embarked on a new romance with actress Susie Abromeit.



The Amazing Spider-Man star and Susie were reportedly spotted kissing in Malibu, California last week, days before they dined together at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga on Friday (07Sep18).



According to Us Weekly sources, the rumoured couple was also spotted enjoying itself at Disneyland on Sunday (09Sep18).



Abromeit, a student tennis ace, has appeared in a number of movies, but she is best known for her role as Pam in Jessica Jones.



Andrew previously dated actress Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015 and last year (17) he revealed he feels they will always share a bond.



"We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," he said during a chat on Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast in January, 2017. "There's so much love between us and so much respect... It's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing."



Earlier this year (18), Andrew also opened up about his relaxed approach towards his sexuality, revealing he would be open to dating a man.



"Up until this point, I've only been sexually attracted to women," he told OUT Magazine in February. "My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge.



"I think most people... we're intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are. I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass. I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time."

