Actress Denise Gough interested in biopic about pirate ancestor

Robin Hood actress Denise Gough is keen to bring her pirate ancestor's life story to the big screen after discovering she was the first-ever female ship raider.

The Irish star has a family connection to Grace O'Malley, and would love to hit the high seas as the historical 16th-century figure in a future biopic.

"I'm... a direct descendant of the first-ever female pirate, Grace O'Malley," Denise told Variety. "The first-ever female pirate was an Irish woman who led ships full of men."

Grace was the daughter of wealthy nobleman and sea trader Owen O'Malley and she took over his empire upon his death. She was known for challenging gender bias and fighting to protect the independence of Ireland.

The pioneering pirate isn't the only famous female from the past Denise would be interested in portraying onscreen.

"I think we could always do with another Joan of Arc," she mused. "You can never get enough Joan."

For now, the actress is busy promoting Colette, based on the story of another real-life Frenchwoman, novelist Gabrielle Colette.

The movie, which stars Keira Knightley as the titular character, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada over the weekend (08-09Sep18), and marks Wash Westmoreland's first project as a solo director since the 2015 death of his partner, Richard Glatzer.

Westmoreland reveals he and Glatzer co-wrote the script for Colette years ago, and his late partner set the production in motion shortly before he passed away from complications related to neurological condition Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), less than three weeks after Julianne Moore claimed the 2015 Best Actress Oscar for their film Still Alice.

"He got to see Julianne win the Academy Award when he was in the ICU (intensive care unit) in the hospital," Westmoreland shared. "We knew we had a chance now, we had a springboard into our next film. And I said, 'What is it to be?' At the time, he was just typing with his toe and he typed 'Colette' on his machine. And two weeks later, he passed away. But I knew what I had to do and set about doing it."

Author Colette, real name Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1948. Her best known work is the novella Gigi, which was the basis for the film and stage play of the same name. She was also an actress.

The biopic is set for release later this month (Sep18).