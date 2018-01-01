Ashley Benson: 'My Instagram account was hacked!'

Ashley Benson has claimed her Instagram account was hacked, after hitting headlines with comments appearing to confirm her relationship with Cara Delevingne on the social media site.

Eagle-eyed Instagram fans noticed the former Pretty Little Liars star made several cheeky remarks on a picture posted by model-turned-actress Cara, who she has been romantically linked to since April (18).

Alongside a picture of Cara wearing a revealing gold dress, Ashley wrote "mine", before adding "I can see your" alongside three sushi emojis, and then commenting again with the poo emoji.

Many people took the remarks as confirmation of Ashley and Cara's romance, but the 28-year-old was quick to shut down the speculation as she shared a picture of herself at the airport on Tuesday (11Sep18) on Instagram, writing: "When you just get off a flight with no WiFi and find out your Instagram got hacked."

She then revealed she had enlisted the help of a friend to make her account secure again, writing: "Thank god for @remi.franklin fixing it."

Ashley and Cara, who are co-stars in new movie Her Smell, were first linked romantically when they were spotted holding hands during a night out in New York in April. Weeks later Ashley shared a snap of herself with Cara on Instagram, and the lovebirds were reportedly spotted making out at a taping of Saturday Night Live a week later.

Cara was last linked to Paris Jackson earlier this year, while Ashley has reportedly been dating Ryan Good on and off since 2011.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ashley insisted that she will always keep quiet when it comes to her love life.

"I think it's the best way (to be) in any relationship," she told People Now. "I've always been very private about them, and I think it's just better."