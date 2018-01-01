Amy Schumer: 'Cynthia Nixon won't know how to govern New York'

Amy Schumer won't be voting for Cynthia Nixon to become Governor of New York because she doesn't believe the actress would "know what the heck to do".

The New York-based comedienne took to Instagram on Tuesday (11Sep18) to encourage her followers to vote in the upcoming Democratic Primary, a race between incumbent governor Andrew Cuomo and Nixon, and revealed that she will be supporting Cuomo when she hits the polls on Thursday.

In the lengthy post, Amy explained that she loves the former Sex and the City star, but doesn't think she will be an effective governor because she doesn't have the connections Cuomo does.

"Thursday we vote. Everyone! It’s not cute to not vote anymore. I’ll tell you who I’m voting for honestly," she wrote. "For gov: cuomo... Reason: Andrew isn’t my fav dude But he’s good gov (sic). I wanted to vote Nixon, but sadly, i don’t believe she would know what the heck to do. She needs to be able to pressure the state legislature in stuff but I don’t believe she has enough connections upstate. But I love her and think if anyone is inclined voting Nixon is cool."

The Trainwreck star hasn't been the only celebrity to state how they will vote on Thursday - The Big Sick actress Zoe Kazan announced on Twitter that she will be backing Nixon.

"I met Cynthia 12 years ago, doing my first play in New York. She impressed me then with her work ethic, intelligence and seriousness of purpose. (Also: her talent and steeliness and sense of humour.)," she explained. "I have watched her campaign and read about her stances and I think she would make a very fine Governor. I also think Cuomo is doing jack-s**t to make our MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) or anything else run better, and it's time for a change."

Rapper T.I. also voiced his support for Nixon over her stance on marijuana legalisation, but he is unable to vote as he lives in Georgia.