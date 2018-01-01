Pamela Anderson sidesteps questions about 'split' from Adil Rami

Pamela Anderson has refused to confirm if she is still dating soccer player Adil Rami after a report alleged the couple has split.

During an appearance on French talk show Quotidien, the 51-year-old declined to discuss her relationship with the FIFA World Cup champion, 32, amid rumours the pair has called time on their relationship.

Last week (7Sep18) Page Six reported the mother-of-two had ended the romance, after blaming herself for the fact that Adil does not spend enough time with his two-year-old twin sons, Zayi and Madi.

When the Baywatch star was asked by host Yann Barthes if she and the Marseille player were still an item, she answered: "I understand you don’t talk about your personal life so I guess you’ll understand that it’s not something I want to talk about at this point."

The pair has been dating since last year after meeting at the Monaco Grand Prix, and Pamela, who has relocated to France, sparked engagement rumours in July after she was seen wearing a large ring on her right hand.

However, according to Page Six, the actress has now moved out of the house she shared with Rami.

“She is removing herself from his life so he can do the right thing and be with his kids," a source told Page Six. "It’s a selfless move by Pamela, a true romantic - and she is heartbroken."

Rami responded to the report the next day in an Instagram Story with a facepalm and laughing emoji and the words “#gossipfaitvendre,” which is reportedly French for 'Gossip Sells'.

Pamela later updated her Instagram with a black and white photo of American actress Jean Seberg and French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo from 1960 movie Breathless in an embrace on a French street, adding the caption "Love".

In February, Pamela opened up to the Daily Mail about Adil, who she said “cares about me deeply.”

“We both have our children to try to squeeze into the equation, but he is amazing," she gushed. "He is a good guy, really a good guy."