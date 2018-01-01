Jennifer Lawrence has secret social media accounts

Jennifer Lawrence has set up secret social media accounts so she can be a "voyeur".

The Hunger Games actress has a public Facebook page which she rarely uses and was always thought to be absent from Twitter and Instagram. However, in a new interview with InStyle, the 28-year-old revealed that she's secretly on some social media sites, she just doesn't post anything because there is too much negativity.

"I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak," she explained. "There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary. I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me."

The Oscar winner mainly uses her Facebook account to promote organisations and political causes she supports or speak out against controversy. In February (18), she took to her account to blast the backlash she received for wearing a revealing dress with no coat during a photocall in a cold London for her movie Red Sparrow.

"This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Overreacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues," she wrote. "Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT'S MY CHOICE TOO!"

The actress said on BBC Radio 1 in 2014 that she will "never get Twitter" because "the internet has scorned me so much", adding that any social media accounts claiming to be her are fake.