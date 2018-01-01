Lena Dunham backs Cynthia Nixon for Governor of New York

Lena Dunham has encouraged her followers to vote for Cynthia Nixon to be the new Governor of New York on Thursday (13Sep18).

The former Sex and the City actress has been campaigning to replace incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo in the position, and she will go up against him in the Democratic Primary on Thursday.

Numerous celebrities have thrown their support behind Cynthia, and Lena joined in on Wednesday night, explaining her reasons to be pro-Nixon besides a picture of her wearing the campaign badge while at a party with the actress.

"We need a governor who will fight with us - on everything from passing universal healthcare to protecting reproductive rights and women's bodies. Andrew Cuomo hasn't, but @cynthiaenixon will," she wrote on Instagram. "New York has NEVER had a female governor. New York has NEVER had an openly gay governor... Cynthia Nixon and the incredible success of this campaign so far has proven that women's voices need to be lifted up and represented at every level of government, now more than ever."

She explained to her followers that the election was "incalculably important" and encouraged them to vote Cynthia when they head to the polls.

"For the first time in a very long time, I feel hopeful. I feel empowered. I feel mobilized. I feel proud to vote for Cynthia Nixon as New York State's 57th Governor - and you should too," she concluded.

The 52-year-old’s Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis also recently declared she was on her team. Other stars to pledge their support include Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie O'Donnell, Zoe Kazan, and Alec Baldwin.

According to TMZ.com, Alec donated $16,000 (£12,000) to the campaign in July, and another $5,000 (£3,800) in August. Sex and the City creator Darren Star donated $5,000, as did director Lee Daniels, and the show's costume designer Patricia Field gave $7,000 (£5,000).

Other donations have come in from Marisa Tomei, Aaron Sorkin, Sigourney Weaver, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Paulson, and Debra Messing, among others, according to the New York State Board of Elections' Campaign Finance Disclosure records.