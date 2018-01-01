Shannen Doherty: 'I felt lost after I went into remission'

Shannen Doherty was "lost" after learning her cancer was in remission, because her health battle took over her life for two years.

The former Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission last year (17).

Shannen has documented her journey through treatment every step of the way and she reveals that after she was told she was cancer free, she had to take some time to get her normal life back.

"You hear the word remission, and it's a rush of different emotions, right? It's like, 'What's next?' There's a little bit of fear and apprehension," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Thursday (13Sep18). "I felt lost for a second. I was like, 'Now what? My whole life has been about this battle...'"

"But then it sort of starts seeping in, and then you get joyous, and you get so excited, but you got to wait for that five-year mark, and then the 10-year mark, so remission is a crazy word to me," she continued.

Shannen was determined to be open about her health battle because she wanted to help others who were going through the same struggles. However, she soon discovered the support she received from fans along the way also helped her heal.

"I know sharing helped me because when I got back, these beautiful stories from other people - what they were going through, what they had been through, giving me hope, giving me support and love...," she said. "It's truly a family."

And she is convinced cancer has made her a better actress.

"I also think it made me a better human being," she added. "It takes down all your walls, all the barriers, everything that life sort of threw at you."